First SEA Games medal for Vietnam comes
Ngo Phuong Mai became the first medalist for Vietnam at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games in the country after winning a bronze medal in diving on May 8.
After the five dives in Hanoi, Mai scored a total of 224 points after Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Kimberly Bong, both of Malaysia.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Tung Duong and Phuong The Anh finished second in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard with 263.34 points.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants./.