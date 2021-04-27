NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the 55th meeting of the 14th NA Standing Committee (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The first session of the



Initial preparations for the first session of the 15th NA are on the agenda of the meeting, along with assessment of the outcomes of the 11th session of the 14th legislature. The first session of the 15th National Assembly is scheduled to open on July 20, as heard at the 55th meeting of the 14th NA Standing Committee on April 27.





He added that a project and draft resolution regarding financial settlement in accordance with the Government Guarantees and Undertakings Agreement (GGU) towards Nghi Son Refinery would be put up for discussion at this session if preparation work can be done on time. NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue noted that as the five-year socio-economic development plan, the five-year financial plan, and the 2021-2025 public investment plan are to be tabled at the first session of the 15th NA, the Government should quickly perform its relevant tasks as required by law, and NA agencies should work to ensure the quality of assessment reports to be submitted to the legislature.

Regarding the 11th session of the 14th NA, the committee said it was a success, and after new leaders were elected at the sitting, they have received many congratulatory messages and letters from foreign leaders.



Chairman Hue underlined that the personnel work was carried out in a cautious and thorough manner with democracy and transparency ensured, in line with regulations of the Party and law of the State, thus winning high consensus of lawmakers.In the afternoon, the NA Standing Committee considered and decided the use of remaining capital of Resolution No. 324/NQ-UBTVQH14 in constructing Vietnamese representative offices abroad during the 2021-2025 period.



It also passed a resolution on the use of savings and remaining funds of the central budget in 2020, and another on supplementary funding for purchasing vaccines, antiseptic chemicals and national crop seeds./.