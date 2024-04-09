Health Free surgeries offered for cleft palate children in Thua Thien-Hue About 80 children with cleft palate in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue and surrounding localities are to receive free check-ups and surgeries from now until April 18.

Health Vietnam to host first int’l airway management conference International airway experts from across the world, including the United Kingdom, United States of America, France, Italy, New Zealand, and experts from Vietnam will gather at the first South East Asian Conference of the World Alliance of Airway Management (WAAM) in Hanoi on April 13-14.

Health Health insurance coverage necessary for all TB patients: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on April 8 requested the Ministry of Health to work with the Vietnam Social Security and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to provide health insurance coverage for all tuberculosis (TB) patients.

Health Blood donation – journey of love sharing April 7 was designated as the “All People’s Voluntary Blood Donation Day” 24 years ago and, ever since, the blood donation movement has attracted the participation of tens of thousands of people across the country.