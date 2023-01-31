Business 18,000 tourists spend 18.3 mln USD on outbound tours during Tet Around 18,000 Vietnamese tourists chose outbound tours through travel agencies in Ho Chi Minh City during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday this year, spending a total of 430 billion VND (18.3 million USD), according to a report from the city's Department of Tourism.

Business Bright future for wood pellet exports: experts With the trend of green consumption, the demand for wood pallets will continue to rise in the future, experts said.

Business FTAs - push for Vietnam’s 2023 export The 15 free trade agreements (FTAs) to which Vietnam is a member are expected to give a boost to Vietnam’s export activities this year, towards the growth target of 6%.