Business Hai Duong attracts over 2.2 trillion VND of investment The Hai Duong provincial People’s Committee on February 19 held a ceremony to grant investment registration certificates to eight investors who committed over 2.2 trillion VND (89.65 million USD) in nine projects in the province.

Business Gold price decreases on God of Wealth Day Domestic gold price decreased by 150,000 VND (6.1 USD) per tael (37.5 grams) at the beginning of trading on February 19 - God of Wealth Day (the tenth day of the first lunar month) compared to the price at the end of February 18, with many fluctuations expected on the market during the day.

Business Consumption surge in Tet gives a boost to domestic market growth: Experts A strong rise in goods consumption without any shortage or price hikes during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival is considered a push for the growth of the domestic market in the whole year.