Deputy Ambassador of Vietnam to Belgium Le Vinh Thang at the training course on Ho Chi Minh's thought held for the first time in Brussels. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) - A two-day training course on Ho Chi Minh's thought and Vietnam's path to socialism has been held for the first time in Brussels.



It is part of this year’s Marxist School edition which attracted nearly 200 participants from Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

The edition was resumed after two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The lecturer, Deputy Ambassador of Vietnam to Belgium Le Vinh Thang briefed the participants on the life and revolutionary career of the great leader who led the Vietnamese people to national independence and paved the way for the country to socialism.



Thang also made known an article by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the path toward socialism in Vietnam to the participants.



67-year-old Leen Swinnent from Belgium, one of the oldest among the participants, said she was very excited to learn about the national liberation the late leader followed in the film entitled "Ho Chi Minh - Portrait of a Man" and screened during the course.

Maxence Staquet, Rector of the Marxist School, said that the school wishes to promote the path to building socialism in Vietnam, which is initiated and led by President Ho Chi Minh, because people in Belgium and Europe have little knowledge about Vietnam.



Staquet acknowledged that he heard about the country through wars, but Vietnam is developing very fast and has recorded many achievements in the fight against poverty and ensuring social justice, adding that the Southeast Asia country will be included in the school’s teaching curriculum in the coming time./.