Culture - Sports US supports Vietnam in preserving Nguyen Dynasty woodblocks The State Archives and Records Administration on May 25 held a ceremony to announce the completion of a project on preserving Nguyen Dynasty woodblocks (moc ban), a UNESCO-recognised documentary heritage item, at the National Archives Centre IV in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong.

Culture - Sports Exhibition marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Italy diplomatic ties The Italian Embassy in Hanoi and the Hanoi Museum on May 25 opened an exhibition “Created in Italy - An aptitude for the impossible” on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Italy.

Videos Vietnamese cuisine wins over Korean diners Many Vietnamese dishes have captured the hearts of Korean people, with dishes like “pho”, “nem”, and “bun cha” gaining popularity and receiving praise from leading tourism websites worldwide.