Society Trial opens for terrorist organisation’s supporters The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on April 18 opened a trial against 12 defendants on the charge of conducting acts aiming at overthrowing the people’s administration.

Society Students asked to respect intellectual property rights in scientific research A seminar highlighting respect for intellectual property rights and gender equality during scientific research among students was held in both face-to-face and online forms on April 18.

Society HCM City career fair attracts 5,000 students A career fair was held by the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) on April 17, attracting more than 5,000 students.

Society Efforts made to ensure best care for children with disabilities Vietnam has made great efforts to care for about 700,000 children with disabilities, including measures to enhance the efficiency of policies supporting them.