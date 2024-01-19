Representatives of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Global Entertainment JSC at the signing ceremony. (Photo: thethao.sggp.org.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – Sai Gon Giai Phong (Liberated Sai Gon) Newspaper and Global Entertainment JSC on January 18 signed a cooperation agreement for co-organising the Vietnam Golf Festival 2024 in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.



The first event of this kind is scheduled to take place from May 24 – 26 in Da Lat city as part of activities to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the Vietnam Sports Day (March, 27, 1946 – 2024).



The event will help bring the sport closer to people, creating a meaningful playground for connecting golfers and golf lovers.



It is expected to offer a good chance to promote Vietnam's potential and strengths in golf-related tourism economic development, especially golf tourism to the world.



The event is also to raise funds and resources for a charity programme launched by the newspaper to support the building of schools, and give clean water and lighting projects, scholarships, uniforms, and textbooks to schools in remote and border areas, thus encouraging and facilitating their students’ study.



Previously, on December 20, 2023, the provincial People’s Committee issued an official dispatch giving in-principle approval for the newspaper to organise the festival./.