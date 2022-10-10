First Vietnam International Digital Week to open tomorrow
The first Vietnam International Digital Week (VIDW) 2022 will open on October 11, expecting the participation of leaders of ministries, sectors and management agencies related to digital transformation from ASEAN countries, as well as international organisations, associations and digital firms from all around the world.
Illustrative image (Source: Internet)
According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, the event, part of the activities to respond to the National Digital Transformation Day (October 10), will be held under the theme of “Global Partnership for Sustainable Digital Future”.
Running until October 14, the week will include a series of activities, such as conferences, forums on digital transformation, the development of digital economy, digital society, 5G network, cooperation in data protection, fake news prevention and combat, and the improvement of digital skills for the people.
Vietnam has designed important strategies to speed up digital transformation and boost digital economy, digital society and digital government. Establishing bilateral and multilateral digital partnerships with countries in the region and the world has been defined as a key task in the next 10 years, in order to maximise resources for the acceleration of the construction of a digital Vietnam.
The ministry underlined that the VIDW 2022 will focus on promoting and expanding digital partnerships, with priority to completing institution and management environment, developing digital technology industry and digital infrastructure, building a safe and reliable cyberspace and improving digital skills for people.
The WIDW 2022 is also a chance for organisations, individuals and businesses from Vietnam, other ASEAN countries and the world to directly meet, share information and seek cooperation opportunities and partnership in trade, investment, market development, thus joining hands in promoting digital transformation./.