First Vietnam International Photography Festival on horizon
A view of Trang An boat wharf (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to hold the first ever Vietnam International Photography Festival.
The event comprises a competition to select a logo for the festival, an exhibition in Ninh Binh showcasing 250 photos of Vietnam through the lens of foreign photographers, and a host of symposiums.
The festival, part of activities during the 2021 National Tourism Year in Ninh Binh, is hoped to build brand for Vietnamese photography, thereby promoting the country’s image and enhancing international exchanges through photography.
Call for entries is scheduled for May and June, while photo selection in September. The award ceremony and exhibition will be held later this year./.