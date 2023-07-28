First Vietnam int’l logistics expo to take place in Hanoi (Photo: Vinexad)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG) 2023, the first of its kind, will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from August 10-12.

Organised by the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) and Vinexad, under the direction of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the exhibition will gather leading names in the sector from around the world who come to exchange and catch up with the latest trend in the field.

Tran Thanh Hai, Deputy Director of the Import-Export Department at MoIT, said currently logistics enterprises have huge advantages as manufacturing and trade activities both home and aboard of Vietnam have seen an upward trend over the past time. Besides, the participation of foreign logistics service providers will help local firms in the industry to have a better access to international solutions and market.

The event is expected to be a great opportunity for domestic and international logistics service businesses as well as the community of investors, developers, and other stakeholders to cooperate, consult, and identify solutions to optimise the procedures of enterprises.

Main categories at VILOG 2023 will include transport and forwarding, services and warehouse systems, packaging and cold chains, and logistics IT, among others.

With some of 345 booths having been booked by over 250 businesses from 22 countries and territories, the exhibition is expected to affirm Vietnam’s position on the international logistics map.

Reputable foreign names in the field, including Nippon Express, UPR, Swisslog, CMA-CGM, Pacific Lines and JAS and domestic firms such as Tan Cang Sai Gon, Viconship, Ratraco, VinaTech, ACT, will also take part in the exhibition.

At VILOG 2023, technology enterprises such as Connexion, AhaMove – OnWheel, Samsung SDS, and EcoTruc will introduce innovative products and services, promoting and improving efficiency of the logistics industry in Vietnam./.