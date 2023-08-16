Videos VinFast debuts on Nasdaq Global Select Market Vietnamese auto maker VinFastrang the bell to officially commence trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the US, under the ticker symbol “VFS”.

Business New power plan lacks mechanisms to attract private investors There are still issues to be resolved with the recently approved National Power Development Plan 8 (PDP8), namely how to attract and encourage private investors, including green financing from foreign financial institutions, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Vietnamese EV maker’s market cap hits 85.5 billion USD in Nasdaq debut The market capitalisation of VinFast, the electric vehicle (EV) maker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup reached 85 billion USD in its Nasdaq debut on August 15 with nearly 6.8 million shares changing hands.