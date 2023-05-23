First Vietnam-ASEAN furniture, home accessories fair scheduled for August
The first Vietnam ASEAN International Furniture & Home Accessories Fair (VIFA ASEAN) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from August 28 to September 1.
As heard at a conference held in the southern metropolis on May 23, the fair, spanning 20,000 sq.m, will feature 1,400 stalls run by 350 domestic and international producers. There will be a common space for the display of goods from Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines.
Dang Quoc Hung, President of the Alliance Handicraft & Wooden Fine Art Corporation – the organiser of the expo, said Southeast Asia has become an important and dynamic economic region and one of the world's leading manufacturing and supplying centers of furniture, interior and handicrafts.
Vietnam is leading the region in wood exports and is a familiar and attractive destination for international importers of furniture, interior and exterior, he added.
According to Hung, a wide range of products and latest designs will be showcased, including furniture, home décor & handicraft, and machines, hardware & tools supporting services./.
