Business Maintain ceiling price for airfares important: NA deputies On the sidelines of the 15th National Assembly’s ongoing fifth plenary session, deputies stressed the need to maintain a cap on airfares, as the legislature plans to discuss different opinions of the draft Law on Price (amended) on May 23 afternoon.

Business Textile enterprises face negative prospects this year Many textile companies are struggling as they have to reduce employees due to shrinking revenues.

Business Vietnam asks businesses to keep close watch on US investigation into boltless steel shelving imports The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has commenced anti-dumping investigation into bottless steel shelving units from Vietnam, Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam said, recommending enterprises producing and exporting related products keep a close watch on the next developments of the case. ​

Business More support needed for mechanical industries Domestic mechanical industries need additional support programmes in order to thrive, according to industry experts and economists.