First Vietnamese athlete wins ticket to Paris Olympics
Cyclist Nguyen Thi That became the first Vietnamese athlete to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024 after winning gold at the 2023 Asian Road Cycling Championships in Thailand on June 12.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam - China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership
Vietnam and China have enjoyed sound cooperation since they established diplomatic relations on January 18, 1950.
See more
InfographicCham pottery art named on UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage
The pottery craft of the Cham people has existed for a long period of time and been maintained by the Cham community in Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Phuoc district, Ninh Thuan province, and in Binh Duc pottery village in Bac Binh district, Binh Thuan province.
Infographic(interactive) Four Vietnamese restaurants awarded Michelin stars
Four restaurants in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have received a Michelin star from the prestigious French dining guide Michelin.
InfographicVietnamese dishes among Asia’s 100 most popular desserts
Che (sweet soup), steamed tapioca layer cake, and coconut jelly are three appealing Vietnamese dishes named by TasteAtlas on its list of Asia’s most popular desserts.
InfographicVietnam targets top 4 finish at 12th ASEAN Para Games
Vietnam has set a target of pocketing 55 gold medals and placing in the top 4 overall at the 12th ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia from June 3-9.
InfographicTripadvisor: Hanoi among world’s leading culinary destinations
Hanoi has been voted among the world’s top 20 food destinations in 2023 by Tripadvisor readers.