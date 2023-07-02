Culture - Sports Infographic Cham pottery art named on UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage The pottery craft of the Cham people has existed for a long period of time and been maintained by the Cham community in Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Phuoc district, Ninh Thuan province, and in Binh Duc pottery village in Bac Binh district, Binh Thuan province.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam targets top 4 finish at 12th ASEAN Para Games Vietnam has set a target of pocketing 55 gold medals and placing in the top 4 overall at the 12th ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia from June 3-9.