The event marked an important milestone of the Vietnamese agricultural sector as well as the bird’s nest industry in penetrating the world largest bird’s nest consuming market with a demand of more than 300 tonnes per year, accounting for about 80% of the global consumption.

Chinese data showed that China imported 220 tonnes of bird’s nests in 2020, more than 300 tonnes in 2021 and 425 tonnes in 2022, mostly from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and now Vietnam.

In Vietnam, bird nest farming for commercial purposes is a new industry started in 2004 in the Southern provinces, developing rapidly over the last decade.

Currently, 42 out of 63 provinces engage in bird's nest farming with over 22,000 bird's nest houses. Vietnam's annual bird's nest output is about 150 tonnes worth over 600 million USD. With the effectiveness of the protocol with China, the Vietnamese bird's nest industry has many opportunities for development./.

