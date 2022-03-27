First Vietnamese course opens in Venezuela
A fundamental Vietnamese language course has been opened in Venezuela for 40 local trainees who are from ministries, sectors, universities and media agencies.
The course was opened on March 25 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A fundamental Vietnamese language course has been opened in Venezuela for 40 local trainees who are from ministries, sectors, universities and media agencies.
The course, jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy un Venezuela and the Vietnam-Venezuela Friendship Association, is the first organised in Venezuela for beginners, according to Vietnamese Chargé d'Affaires in Venezuela Van Cong Thang.
Thang said he hopes after the course, the trainees can communicate in Vietnamese and get better understanding of the culture, nation and people of Vietnam, making contributions to the promotion of the bilateral friendship.
For his part, President of the Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship Association Carolus Wimmer thanked Vietnamese Ambassador Le Viet Duyen for giving the idea of opening a free Vietnamese course in Venezuela and directing the enrollment of learners.
The course will not only help trainees learn Vietnamese but also contribute to increasing the cultural exchange and fostering the friendship between the two countries, said Wimmer.
On behalf of the learners, Fabiola Hernández Gutiérrez from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela said that she is delighted to join the course, which is very meaningful to her and all trainees.
The teaching and learning of Vietnamese language in Venezuela are expected to contribute to promoting the culture of Vietnam in the host country, while reinforcing the cooperation and friendship between people of both sides./.