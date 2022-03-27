Society New York Career Forum 2022 connects Vietnamese youths More than 100 Vietnamese young people and students studying and working in the US attended a career forum organised by the Vietnamese Youths and Students’ Association in New York on March 26.

Society Vietnam hands over Bokeo TV-radio broadcasting station to Laos Vietnam has handed over the project of constructing the TV and Radio Broadcasting Station of Bokeo province to the Lao side.

Society President attends ceremony to honour outstanding Vietnamese young faces President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in Hanoi on March 26 night to announce winners of the Vietnam Outstanding Young Face Award in 2021.