A medical worker of Laos takes sample for COVID-19 testing from a Vietnamese student at a dormitory in Vientiane, Laos (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - The Embassy of Vietnam in Laos’ Vientiane confirmed that a Vietnamese person with COVID-19 had died after a week of treatment.

The patient, who is a 52-year-old woman, is the first Vietnamese COVID-19 patient in Laos and also the first COVID-19 patient in the country to die of the disease, according to the embassy.

The patient moved to Laos early last year and worked at a karaoke bar in Vientiane, one of the locations connected to Patient 59, who was believed to have caused this outbreak of COVID-19 in Laos.

The patient tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus on April 28 and had other medical conditions. On April 30, the patient was admitted for treatment at Setthathirath Hospital in Vientiane.

On May 8, when the patient had a bad prognosis, the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos asked the Ministry of Health of Vietnam to support Setthathirath Hospital through a remote medical examination and treatment system.

However, the patient died at around 1am on May 9.

Currently, the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos is cooperating with the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane and the local authorities to support the patient's family./.