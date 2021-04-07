First Vietnamese digital human projects launched in HCM City
Several digital humans developed by Vietnamese enterprises and individuals, were introduced to the public at the first Digital Humans Day held in Ho Chi Minh City last week.
Created with personality and character, and the capability of conversing and communicating, the AI-powered human-like virtual beings can offer real-time interaction with humans.
Thanh Nien Newspaper announced its plan to launch a digital girl named Miss Thanh Nien who will work as a customer service representative to help the news outlet directly interact with readers on its website. She is the first digital human deployed in the field of journalism and media.
The PetroVietnam Ca Mau Fertiliser Company Limited (PVCFC), meanwhile, pioneered in the development of the first generation of digital humans in agriculture with “Chu Tu Ca Mau,” a middle-aged virtual man set to become a friend of farmers. He will be built to offer them advice on farming of plants and animals, and provide latest information on the weather, disease situation as well as market developments, through easy and friendly vocal conversations.
The digital human projects are launched at Digital Humans Day 2021 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)Gumee, a digital girl with a stylish appearance and personality representing Generation Z, was introduced by fashion company Gumac. She will be a fashionista and a new friend of Gumac’s young customers on social media.
The Digital Humans Day 2021 was also attended by Cai Luong (reformed opera) singer and People’s Artist Bach Tuyet and singer and composer Ngoc Son who have engaged in the development of their own digital versions in an attempt to preserve culture and arts using artificial intelligence.
Singer Bach Tuyet said the project offers a great experiment in combining the world’s advanced AI technology and the traditional arts – Cai Luong. It shows that, with digital humans, no area is left behind in the digital transformation process, she said./.