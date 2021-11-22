Illustrative image (Photo: congthuong.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – The first Vietnamese digital platform for retail necessities named G Market multi-function market was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on November 21.



The event was co-hosted by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and Grove Fresh Group.



The platform offers over 10,000 key necessities through Farm/Factory-Hub-Door close-ended process.



Accordingly, goods are carefully selected from qualified farms and factories (Farm/Factory), transported and stored in the best temperature conditions at a specialised warehouse system (Hub). At Hub, the products are checked, screened, packed and delivered to customers (Door) in the fastest time by the staff.



A Grove Fresh representative said for each order successfully placed on www.gmarket24h.com, customers will be given a unique code. By entering the code at the smart automatic warehouse to get the goods, customers could also choose door-to-door delivery in case they do not have time or do not want to directly pick them up.



The application of technology in integrating the website www.gmarket24h.com with intelligent automated warehouses throughout Ho Chi Minh City helps ensure the most flexible delivery time according to the customers' schedule, minimising human contact or loss of goods.



Since the fourth COVID-19 outbreak, Grove Fresh Group has actively partnered with Ho Chi Minh City in the supply of goods, especially necessities via its retail and wholesale models on both face-to-face and online platforms./.