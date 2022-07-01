Members of the fundamental Vietnamese language course. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A fundamental Vietnamese language course for Venezuelan people closed at a ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in the country on June 30.



In his remarks, Ambassador Le Viet Duyen said the course will contribute to advancing the traditional friendship between people of the two countries to a new height.



Similar classes will be held in the time ahead, both online and offline, to help Venezuelans understand more about the culture, land and people of Vietnam, and enhance the friendship and people-to-people exchanges, he noted.



President of the Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship Association Carolus Wimmer expressed his hope that apart from such courses, the embassy will open classes on Vietnamese culture and cuisine to help bring the beautiful country of Vietnam closer to Venezuelans.



Jointly held by the embassy and the association, the three-month course brought together more than 30 trainees from Venezuelan ministries, agencies, universities and press agencies./.