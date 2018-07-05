At the graduation ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– A graduation ceremony was held in Ukraine’s capital city of Kiev on July 3 for the first class of post-graduate students of the Taras Shevchenco National University of Kiev’s Vietnamese Language and Literature course.Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan appreciated the support of the university to add Vietnamese language and culture to the post-graduate training programme of Linguistics Institute of the university, one of the 300 best universities in the world.The diplomat said the teaching of Vietnamese language and literature is significant in promoting mutual understanding between Vietnam and Ukraine, thus fostering the bilateral friendship.Lecturers and trainees of the course will help bring the nation and people of Vietnam closer to people of Ukraine and the world, he said.He also wished the post-graduates future success, expressing hope that they will help further strengthen the ties and all-round cooperation between the two countries.Ha Thi Van Anh, a lecturer of the course, one of the first ones initiating the teaching of Vietnamese in the university 12 years ago, expressed her happiness to train the first batch of post-graduates in the field.She said that currently, the Vietnamese Faculty is training five batches of students, including 30 Ukrainians.Anh said that the graduation of the first post-graduates will not only open up new educational cooperation prospects for the two countries, but also provide high-quality Vietnamese language teachers in Ukraine.-VNA