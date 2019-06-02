Opening ceremony of Vietnamese martial arts world cup (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnamese martial arts world cup is being held for the first time in Marseille city of France from May 31 to June 2.The tournament gathers nearly 300 athletes of 32 teams representing 18 countries worldwide.Speaking at the opening ceremony, President of the Vietnam Traditional Martial Arts Federation Hoang Vinh Giang said that Vietnamese martial arts are developing in 68 nations and territories over the world under the name of Viet vo dao or Vovinam.Giang shared that the federation set a target of Vietnamese martial arts being practiced and competed in 100 nations and territories by 2030.Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Thiep thanked local authorities for supporting the organising board.The organisation of the first tournament in Marseille demonstrated the strong development of Vietnamese martial arts in France and affirmed Marseille’s role as the largest centre for Vietnamese martial arts abroad, he added.-VNA