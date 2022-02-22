Politics ☕️ Afternoon briefing on February 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President’s Singapore visit to reaffirm close bilateral ties: Singaporean expert Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's upcoming State visit to Singapore from February 24-26 aims to reassure and reaffirm the close cooperation in political, economic and strategic fields between the two countries, amidst complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, an Singaporean expert has said.

Politics Vietnam’s high-ranking delegation to pay State visit to Singapore President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to pay a State visit to Singapore from February 24-26.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 22 The following is a new summary for last evening by Vietnam News Agency.