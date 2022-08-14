Society Vietnam team claim four medals at Int’l Informatics Olympiad All four students in the Vietnamese team have brought home a medal at the 34th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2022) hosted by Indonesia.

Society Trains to increase during National Day holiday Vietnam Railways (VNR) is planning adding many trains to popular tourist destinations to serve high travel demand during the National Day holiday, which will last from September 1 to 4.

Society Vietnam accelerating digital transformation in new-style rural building The Government has approved a national programme on digital transformation in building new-style rural areas, towards smart rural development, for the 2021 – 2025 period.

Society Quat Dong embroidery village Located in Thuong Tin district, about 25km from Hanoi’s centre, Quat Dong village is well-known for its colorful handmade embroidered products reflecting the Vietnamese people and land which are favored by both domestic customers and foreign friends.