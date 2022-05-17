First Vietnamese woman reaches summit of Mount Everest
Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha, also known as Celine Nha Nguyen, has become the first Vietnamese woman to conquer the summit of Mount Everest, according to Nepal-based mountaineering company Seven Summit Treks.
A representative from the company congratulated her and highlighted that she is the first Vietnamese woman to reach the summit of Everest, noting that this is a historic achievement for the Vietnamese climbing community.
Nha, a lawyer from Ho Chi Minh City, aspires to conquer the 'Seven Summits' - the seven highest mountains in the world.
In January this year, she successfully conquered Vinson Massif, which stands at a height of 4,892 metres, the highest peak in Antarctica. It was challenging for her to hike uphill in the bitter weather while carrying a 70-litre pack.
It is expected that Nha and her climbing team will return to base camp on May 17, after descending the mountain.
According to The Himalayan Database's latest list, as of December 2021, only three Vietnamese men have successfully ascended Mount Everest.
Everest is the world's tallest mountain, 8,848.86 metres above sea level. After the Nepal earthquake on April 25, 2015, the mountain has lost 2.4cm in height and relocated 3cm to the southwest. This mountain straddles the boundary between China and Nepal./.