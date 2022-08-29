Culture - Sports Joint opera project to step up Vietnam - Japan friendship "Princess Anio" - a joint opera performance between Japan and Vietnam will be held at Hanoi Opera House in September 2023, heard a press conference in the central city of Da Nang on August 27.

Culture - Sports Vietnam ranks fifth at Army Games 2022 The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA)'s delegation with eight medals finished fifth at the 2022 International Army Games, which was closed with a ceremony held in Moscow, Russia, on August 27.

Culture - Sports Watchmakers create unique carved products Watchmakers, with the support of microscopes, have created many unique and intricate carved products, attracting the attention of many watch collectors.