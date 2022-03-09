Society UN Women representative hails Vietnam’s efforts to promote gender equality The Vietnamese Government has made significant progress in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG5 on Gender Equality, said Elisa Fernandez Saenz, UN Women Representative in Vietnam.

Society Vietnamese women's great contribution to international integration Throughout Vietnam’s history, women have upheld patriotism and indomitability, with bright examples like the Trung sisters, Ba Trieu and woman general Le Chan, or revolutionaries Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Vo Thi Sau. During peace time, Vietnamese women have affirmed their roles in all aspects of social life, carrying on the fine traditions.

Society Nearly 55,000 people in HCM City find jobs in two months Nearly 55,000 people in Ho Chi Minh City have found jobs in the first two months this year, including 28,000 in February, according to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.