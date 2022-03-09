First Vietnamese-Czech honoured for service to Czech Republic
Trinh Tan (R) is honoured during the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)Prague (VNA) - Trinh Tan, a Vietnamese-Czech engineer, was among 38 citizens honoured in 2020 for his contributions to the Czech Republic's national service.
A ceremony to present the award to those who made important contributions to the European country in the past two years as announced by President Milos Zeman was held in Prague on March 7 (local time).
Tan, born in northern Thai Binh province of Vietnam, graduated from the University of Mining in Ostrava. He is currently president of the Vietnamese association in the Moravian-Silesian Region and member of the region’s Ethnic Minority Council.
The engineer was honoured for his contributions to strengthening the Czech Republic-Vietnam relations. When COVID-19 broke out, he launched a campaign calling on the Vietnamese community to make and present tens of thousands of masks, protective gloves and financial assistance to hospitals, nursing homes and social welfare institutions in the European nation.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Tan said the Vietnamese community in the Moravian-Silesian Region in particular and the Czech Republic at large has made practical contributions to the country and the bilateral relations over the years.
He expressed his hope that the Vietnamese community will continue to join hands with the host authorities to build a community of solidarity, and the ethnic minorities councils in all Czech localities will have members of Vietnamese origin.
The Vietnamese community of more than 7,000 is the third largest group in Moravia. Its members actively engage in annual cultural activities of the locality and support nursing homes, orphans and people with disabilities./.