First VinFast VF 8 batch arrives at Canada port (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – VinFast, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, on May 18 announced the arrival of the first shipment of 781 VF 8 vehicles to Nanaimo port, British Columbia, Canada. The VF 8 is now certified for sale in the North American country with first deliveries taking place next month.

The VF 8's battery range has been officially certified at 425 km for the Eco trim, 391 km for the Plus 300 kW trim, and 354 km for the Plus 260 kW trim.

In Canada, the VF 8 Eco is listed from 53,600 CAD (nearly 40,000 USD), while the Plus 260 kW has a starting price of 59,200 CAD. The Plus trim also offers an optional power upgrade from 260 kW to 300 kW for an additional 1,500 CAD per vehicle.

VinFast has officially received all the necessary certifications to sell cars in Canada.

The batch of the 781 VinFast VF 8 vehicles arrived in Canada as a part of the initial shipment of 1,879 units exported to North America.

Nguyen Thi Van Anh, CEO of VinFast North America, said the company has taken another big step in its mission to foster the global electrification revolution.

She expressed her belief that with VinFast’s non-stop efforts together with its serious and methodical business strategy, VinFast will soon gain the trust and support from Canadian customers.



The VF 8 is equipped with a wide range of advanced technologies including the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and VF Online Packages. These features will be enhanced through over-the-air updates to improve vehicle functionality and customer experience.

The VF 8 will also be covered by an impressive 10-year/200,000 km limited warranty as well as a 10-year, unlimited km warranty for the high voltage battery. In addition, mobile service and 24/7 roadside assistance are included during the 10-year warranty period./.