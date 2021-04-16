First VinGroup smart e-buses hit the streets
The design of VinBus vehicles is eye catching. The bus uses electricity as opposed to fuels to protect the environment and the health of the wider community. (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnam+)
The 25-seat bus can accommodate at most 72 passengers. (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnam+)
VinBus has a battery capacity of 281 kWh and is capable of travelling up to 260km at maximum. The battery is fully charged in only two hours at VinBus’ 150kW fast charging station system, using the world's leading charging technology provided by StarCharge. (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnam+)
The bus is spacious inside (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Each of the new buses is equipped with modern technology in a bid to improve safety and provide convenient services for passengers on board. (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnam+)
During its test run, the buses will run in the Vinhomes Ocean Park urban area in Gia Lam district, Hanoi, while awaiting the completion of procedures to connect with the city's public transport network. (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnam+)
Some of the vehicle’s highlights include an Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera that is capable of monitoring the driver’s behaviour (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnam+)
During the test run, the Vinbus electric car has discharged little exhaust or noise (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnam+)
VinBus has its own carwash and ticket office (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnam+)
Vinbus representative said the brand is working on e-tickets and diversifying its payment methods. (Photo: Minh Son/ Vietnam+)