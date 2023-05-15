An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– The mid-term meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in the capital city of Hanoi on May 15.



In the morning, the committee convened a plenary session.

Party and State leaders attend the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired and delivered an opening speech at the event.



On behalf of the Politburo, Politburo member and President Vo Van Thuong presided over the meeting.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai presented a report on the meeting’s agenda.



Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presented a summary mid-term report evaluating the leadership and direction of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and several key tasks until the end of the 2021 - 2026 tenure.



The committee decided to expel Nguyen Van Vinh, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and former Chairman of the People's Committee of Lao Cai province, from the Party as a disciplinary measure.



They also voted and agreed to allow Nguyen Phu Cuong, member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly's Finance and Budget Committee, to cease holding his position as a member of the 13th Party Central Committee.



They also offered opinions on personnel in several centrally-run agencies for the Politburo to nominate them to the 15th NA for election and approval at its fifth session.

Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

In the afternoon, they discussed in groups the mid-term report evaluating the leadership and direction of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and several key tasks from now till the end of the 2021 - 2026 term, and reports reviewing achievements and shortcomings of members of the Politburo and the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat./.