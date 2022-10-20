First working day of 15th National Assembly’s 4th session
The 15th National Assembly commenced its fourth session in Hanoi on October 20 following a preparatory meeting approving the agenda of the fourth session and an opening ceremony with the presence of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and other incumbent and former leaders of the Party, the State and the Vietnam Fatherland Front.
The first working day started with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presenting a report on the implementation of the socio-economic development plan in 2022, and a socio-economic development plan for 2023.
Vu Hong Thanh, head of the NA’s Committee for Economic Affairs, presented the assessment report on these issues.
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien delivered a report summarising opinions and recommendations of voters and people to the fourth session.
Member of the NA Standing Committee, and head of its Commission on Ombudsman Duong Thanh Binh reported on the supervision results of the settlement of voters' petitions to the third session.
The opening siting was broadcast live on national television and radio channels, and the TV channel of the legislature.
In the afternoon, legislators heard reports on state budget performance in 2022, state budget estimate and central budget allocation plan for 2023, and a three-year financial plan for 2023-2025.
The draft Law on Money Laundering Prevention and Control (amended); a draft resolution on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Buon Ma Thuot city of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, and another on promulgating NA session regulations were also presented to the NA.
The NA also heard proposals on relieving the State Audit General and the Minister of Transport of the 2021-2026 tenure, and discussed the proposals in groups.
The legislators are scheduled to continue with the personnel work on October 21.
The draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies will also be tabled for discussion on the day./.