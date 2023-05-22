Politics NA approves appointment of environment minister, elects finance-budget committee chairman The 15th National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution approving the Prime Minister’s proposal on the appointment of Dang Quoc Khanh, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ha Giang province, as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment at its fifth session in Hanoi on May 22.

Politics National Assembly looks into personnel work The National Assembly (NA) approved a resolution relieving Nguyen Phu Cuong from the posts of member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA Finance-Budget Committee, as part of its ongoing fifth session in Hanoi on May 22.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City wants to cooperate with Slovenia in digital transformation, maritime transportation Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan hosted a reception on May 22 for Tanja Fajon, Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, who is on a working visit to the city.