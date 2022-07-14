The official launch is viewed as a milestone after the return of the folk music genre performed mostly by the blind. Its membership has risen to nearly 20 since the club was established by a few founding members in 2020.

With support and guidance from artisan Dao Bach Linh, the club performs regularly on weekends at Kim Ngan shrine on Hang Bac Street and other streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter.

The Tam Viet “xam” singing club has bolstered training and contributed to promoting and conserving the art so it can earn UNESCO recognition as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity. “Xam” singing was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage earlier this year./.

VNA