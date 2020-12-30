First yacht show opens in HCM City
The Saigon Yacht Show 2021 is open from 9am-6pm on December 30 and 31 and January 1 at Lan Anh Village in District 2. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)
The three-day show offers accurate and up-to-date knowledge about yachts to the public, and creates opportunities for local distributors to approach international brands.
The event showcases an exceptional line-up of yachts from leading importers across Vietnam, such as Tam Son Yachting Vietnam, Vietyacht Sai Gon, and Dream Yacht Vietnam.
It also offers a wide range of interactive activities with maritime experts and yachting trade professionals who provide useful knowledge about the development of the yachting industry in Vietnam.
Visitors have opportunities to experience yachting on the Sai Gon River, and participate in a steamboat training course during the three-day show.
According to the organiser, the Saigon Yacht Club, Vietnam’s yacht industry has great potential and can catch up with fast-growing markets such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai in the near future.
In addition, the Saigon Yacht Show 2021 has marked the launch of Yacht Club Saigon, which was established to meet the increasing demands for operational services, engineering and experience in cruise ships.
The club’s goals include promoting the development of water-based tourism in Vietnam, and expanding cooperation with yacht clubs in the country, the region and the world.
The Yacht Club Saigon will officially come into operation on February 1, 2021.
