Cleaning up the seabed in Cu Lao Cham (Photo: baoquangnam.vn)

Quang Nam (VNA) - The Management Board of the Cham Island Marine Protected Area in Hoi An city in central Quang Nam province finished a clean-up of the seabed to protect coral reefs in the waters of Cu Lao Cham (Cham Islands) on March 8 after a couple of days.



This was the first-ever clean-up to protect the coral reefs from natural enemies and household waste.



Volunteers cleaned up coral reefs in Bai Tra, Bai Nan, Bai Xep, and Bai Bac beaches and caught crown-of-thorns starfish, a natural enemy of coral reefs.



The board also measured the vulnerability of marine ecological systems and assessed vegetation coverage to identify specific measures to protect the reefs./.