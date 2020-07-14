Society 350 Vietnamese citizens fly home from Australia Vietnam’s competent agencies, its representative offices in Australia and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with Australia in repatriating 350 Vietnamese citizens amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Society Remains of 10 martyrs reburied in Dak Nong A memorial and reburial service for remains of 10 martyrs who laid down their lives before 1975 was held at a martyrs’ cemetery in Dak R’lap district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on July 13.

Society Home search conducted for state secret document appropriation case The investigation police agency under the Ministry of Public Security on July 13 urgently searched the dwelling places of three people in Hanoi for their role in “appropriating state secret documents”.

Society Vietnam supports Myanmar in COVID-19 fight Vietnam Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan on July 13 presented 50,000 USD as a gift of the Vietnamese Government to help the country combat the COVID-19 pandemic.