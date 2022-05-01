First-ever pedestrian zone in Can Tho makes debut
The Ninh Kieu pedestrian zone, the first of its kind in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, was inaugurated on April 30, expected to be a draw for domestic and foreign tourists.
A corner of the Ninh Kieu pedestrian zone in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) -
The 700-metre-long walking street is scheduled to open to the public from 6pm to 10pm every Saturday, with designated areas for shopping-cuisine, cultural and art activities, and official events.
Sjoerd Janse, a tourist from the Netherlands, said he likes it that he can walk leisurely, enjoy the landscapes and visit the stalls without being worried about vehicles.
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ninh Kieu district Huynh Trung Tru expressed a hope that activities at the newly-opened pedestrian zone will help promote, conserve and honour the history and culture of Can Tho, which is expected to become a regional hub.
The walking area also provides a venue to promote tourism products and attract investment in the city, paving the way for the development of trade, services and tourism sectors.
Local authorities will evaluate operations of the pedestrian zone after a three-month trial until July./.