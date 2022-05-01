Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay: A world wonder with global value Ha Long Bay, in the Gulf of Tonkin, includes some 1,600 islands and islets, forming a spectacular seascape of limestone pillars. The site's outstanding scenic beauty is complemented by its great biological interest.

Videos Da Nang moves to exploit tourism potential of Son Tra Peninsula Authorities in the central city of Da Nang have been working hard to fully tap the tourism potential of the Son Tra Peninsula - which has a forest ecosystem associated with the sea.

Videos Top 10 hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam voted by travelers Vietnam's tourism sector officially entered the recovery stage after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging an increase in demand of search for destinations, US-based online booking travel agency Booking.com announced top 10 most hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam in 2022.

Destinations Da Lat ready to welcome visitors during April 30 holiday The upcoming holiday on April 30 and May 1 is considered a “golden opportunity” for the tourism sector in both Da Lat city and Lam Dong province to recover after COVID-19. The city’s tourism sector has fully prepared for the long weekend and is ready to welcome a large number of domestic and foreign tourists.