First-ever pedestrian zone in Can Tho makes debut
The Ninh Kieu pedestrian zone, the first of its kind in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, was inaugurated during the national holiday, expected to be a draw for domestic and foreign tourists.
The 700-metre-long walking street in Can Tho city is scheduled to open to the public from 6pm to 10pm every Saturday, with designated areas for shopping-cuisine, cultural and art activities, and official events.
The walking area also provides a venue to promote tourism products and attract investment in the city, paving the way for the development of trade, services and tourism sectors./.