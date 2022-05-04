Videos SEA Games 31 - Golden opportunity for Hanoi’s tourism sector The Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) 31 is the first major international event Vietnam will host after re-opening its borders following the COVID-19 pandemic. This represents a golden opportunity for Hanoi, which is hosting the opening and closing ceremonies and most sports, to re-establish its position as a destination for international events.

Videos Hanoi making most of SEA Games to boost tourism Hanoi will bring into full play the opportunities presented by hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games in May to attract tourists to the city, according to the municipal Tourism Authority.

Business Lai Chau developing cultivation area for medicinal crops Farmers on Sin Ho Plateau in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have shifted from inefficient crops to the cultivation of key medicinal crops. Agricultural processing facilities have been gradually set up locally, bringing high economic value for farmers.

Videos Cat Ba Island’s tourism reviving after pandemic After nearly 2 years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism activities on Cat Ba Island in Cat Hai district, Hai Phong city, have become bustling once again, promising a positive revival of the key economic sector.