Pointing out that there remain latent risks for the economy, the PM emphasised that macro-economic stability remains an important target, adding that this year’s CPI must be kept below 4 percent, any untapped room in fiscal and monetary policies capitalised upon to fuel growth, and public investment disbursement accelerated.



He said it is necessary to introduce solutions to stimulate exports and local consumption.



PM Phuc also emphasised the necessity of strong institutional reform and the perfecting of policies to create a competitive business climate to attract more private and foreign investment./.

VNA