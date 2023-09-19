Fish sauce museum – One of a kind in Vietnam

Located in Phan Thiet city, Binh Thuan province, the Lang chai xua (Old fishing village) fish sauce museum is the first and only museum of its kind in Vietnam. The museum vividly recreates the 300-year history of the ancient Phan Thiet fishing village, from the Champa era to the French colonial period and the 1940s - 1960s.