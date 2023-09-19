Fish sauce museum – One of a kind in Vietnam
Located in Phan Thiet city, Binh Thuan province, the Lang chai xua (Old fishing village) fish sauce museum is the first and only museum of its kind in Vietnam. The museum vividly recreates the 300-year history of the ancient Phan Thiet fishing village, from the Champa era to the French colonial period and the 1940s - 1960s.
The Lang chai xua fish sauce museum is located in Phu Hai ward, Phan Thiet city, Binh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)
The exhibition space recreates an anchovy fermentation cellar making Phan Thiet fish sauce. (Photo: VNA)
An anchovy fishing boat involved in Phan Thiet fish sauce is on display at the museum. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists play the role of salt farmers in salt fields at the museum. (Photo: VNA)
“Tin” - a unique type of earthenware pot for storing fish sauce on display at the museum. (Photo: VNA)