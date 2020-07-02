Business Danish companies exploring investment opportunities in Vietnam Many Danish enterprises wish to seek information and investment opportunities in Vietnam as the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is set to take effect, Troels Jakobsen, Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, said on July 2.

Business Vietnamese businesses urged to improve capacity to boost trade ties with US Vietnamese businesses should seek a new approach to the US market as doing business with this market requires large-scale and clear production capacity, Nguyen Hong Duong, deputy head of the Europe-America Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), has said.

Business Localities asked to gear up for wave of shifting FDI Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has asked localities to bring their advantages into full play to welcome a wave of shifting FDI over the next six months.