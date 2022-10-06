Thanks to an effective communications campaign, the northern province of Thai Binh now has 760 fishing vessels registered on the national fishing vessel database and 178 have installed a vessel monitoring system.



Boasting the country’s largest fishing fleet, with nearly 10,000, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has spared no effort to carry out measures against IUU fishing. The owners of 4,000 fishing vessels have signed a commitment not to infringe upon foreign waters.

According to the Directorate of Fisheries, 62 IUU fishing violations had been detected as of September.



The delegation from the European Council plans to visit Vietnam at the end of this month to check the country’s measures to fight IUU fishing. The body has imposed “yellow card” warning on Vietnam’s seafood exports over the past five years./.

VNA