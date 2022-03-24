The fisherman are brought to shore for medical treatment . (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre brought a fisherman injured during an accident at sea to shore in time for medical treatment on March 24.



At about 7am on March 23, Ngo Tan Loc, 39, suffered multiple injuries after falling from a high place height on a boat operating in the waters of Hoang Sa (Paracels) archipelago.



As the man’s condition was serious, the captain sent a request for emergency rescue to the centre.



After receiving the request, the centre dispatched ship SAR 412 with doctors on board to the boat's location. It took one day and a half for the SAR 412 to reach the boat and bring the injured fisherman to the mainland./.