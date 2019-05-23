After learning about regulations of the European Commission’s yellow card on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing or IUU for short, most of fishermen in the central region have obeyed regulations on offshore fishing.

Strict measures have helped local authorities manage thousands of aquatic products every day through the port.

Together with regulations on the source of aquatic products, local authorised bodies have also disseminated information on negative impacts for any offshore violation.

The obedience of fishermen not only ensures the sustainable development of the country’s fisheries, but also helps overcome the yellow card of the European Commission applied to Vietnamese seafood.-VNA