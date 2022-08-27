Hotline: (024) 39411349
Fishermen pull in nets in Da Nang city

Fishermen in the central city of Da Nang catch fish by tying ropes to their waists, walking backwards and using all of their strength to pull in fishing nets.
VNA

  • Groups of 10 to 16 fishermen use coracles or boats to cast 600-800-meter fishing nets near the seashore, then they come back to the shore and gradually walk backwards to pull in fishing nets. (Photo: VNA)

  • A fishing net is let down as an arc on sea, then fishermen gradually merge two ends of the net and pull it back to catch seafood. (Photo: VNA)

  • Fishermen sail through surging waters to cast their fishing nets. (Photo: VNA)

  • Two ends of the net are gradually merged and pulled to the shore, while shrimps, fish and squid are forced to swim to the end of the net. (Photo: VNA)

  • Fresh fish in the net are pulled to the shore. (Photo: VNA)

  • Once the net is pulled to the shore, some fishermen sort the catch out, while the others prepare the net for the next catch. (Photo: VNA)

