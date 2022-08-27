Fishermen pull in nets in Da Nang city
Groups of 10 to 16 fishermen use coracles or boats to cast 600-800-meter fishing nets near the seashore, then they come back to the shore and gradually walk backwards to pull in fishing nets. (Photo: VNA)
A fishing net is let down as an arc on sea, then fishermen gradually merge two ends of the net and pull it back to catch seafood. (Photo: VNA)
Fishermen sail through surging waters to cast their fishing nets. (Photo: VNA)
Two ends of the net are gradually merged and pulled to the shore, while shrimps, fish and squid are forced to swim to the end of the net. (Photo: VNA)
Fresh fish in the net are pulled to the shore. (Photo: VNA)
Once the net is pulled to the shore, some fishermen sort the catch out, while the others prepare the net for the next catch. (Photo: VNA)