Prior to every voyage offshore, Nguyen Van Chi, captain of fishing boat QNg 96539-TS, is informed about regulations on the exploitation and protection of aquatic resources by officers and soldiers from the Ly Son border station.

The entire political system of Quang Ngai province, from the provincial level to the grassroots, has worked hard to promote regulations on the exploitation and protection of aquatic resources among fishermen.

Quang Ngai province has also tightened the monitoring, inspection, and control of fishing activities. All offshore vessels with a length of 15 meters or more are required to install cruise monitoring equipment.

Together with other localities, Quang Ngai is trying to develop a sustainable marine economy. Efforts to remove the EC’s “yellow card” can be seen as restructuring the local fishing industry./.

VNA