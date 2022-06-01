Videos Import-export turnover increases by 15.6 percent Vietnam’s import-export turnover during the first five months of this year topped 305 billion USD, a year-on-year increase of 15.6 percent, according to a report released on May 29 by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Business Conference seeks to drive Vietnam - Latvia trade The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) is holding an online business-to-business conference to seek ways for bolstering trade with Latvia.

Business Vietnam rises as magnet for start-up investment Vietnam is becoming a magnet in Southeast Asia for attracting investment in start-ups, driven by a convergence of a young consumer and workforce base with increasing demands for digital technology in the post-pandemic period.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,060 VND/USD on June 1, up 4 VND from the previous day.