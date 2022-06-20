Business Infographic Vietnam listed among countries with highest growth forecasts in 2022 According to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Vietnam will record an economic growth of 6 percent in 2022, among economies with the highest growth rate of the world.

Business Infographic Export growth rate projected to reach 6-7% annually in 2021-2030 A strategy to 2030 sets sustainable targets with a balanced import-export structure in order to sharpen competitive edge and bolster brand development for Vietnamese products. The idea behind the plan is to raise Vietnam’s position in the global supply chain and serve as momentum for sustainable economic development. The target has been set at an average export growth rate of 6-7% to 2030.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports maintain growth momentum in 5 months Agro-forestry-fishery exports hit about 23.2 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 16.8 percent. Nine groups of products saw export values of more than 1 billion USD in the period, including coffee, rubber, rice, cashew and vegetables.

Business Infographic Industrial production index up 8.3% in first 5 months of 2022 The industrial production index posted a year-on-year rise of 8.3 percent in the first five months of 2022. Manufacturing and processing expanded 9.2 percent and phone components, which are the major industrial products in the reviewed period, surged 21.6 percent against the same period last year.