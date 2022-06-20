Fishery exports up 42% in first five months of 2022
Fishery export turnover this May hit the 1-billion-USD benchmark, posting a year-on-year rise of 27 percent and bringing the figure in the first five months of the year to more than 4.6 billion USD, up 42 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
InfographicMinistry of Health proposes V2K message in COVID-19 prevention and control
The Ministry of Health proposed the V2K message (vaccines, face masks and disinfection) in COVID-19 prevention and control. However, the previous 5K message could return if a new COVID-19 variant breaks out affecting public health. So far, the Health Ministry has proposed the suspension of health declaration and removed restrictions on crowds and distance.
InfographicVietnam listed among countries with highest growth forecasts in 2022
According to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Vietnam will record an economic growth of 6 percent in 2022, among economies with the highest growth rate of the world.
InfographicExport growth rate projected to reach 6-7% annually in 2021-2030
A strategy to 2030 sets sustainable targets with a balanced import-export structure in order to sharpen competitive edge and bolster brand development for Vietnamese products. The idea behind the plan is to raise Vietnam’s position in the global supply chain and serve as momentum for sustainable economic development. The target has been set at an average export growth rate of 6-7% to 2030.
InfographicAgro-forestry-fishery exports maintain growth momentum in 5 months
Agro-forestry-fishery exports hit about 23.2 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 16.8 percent. Nine groups of products saw export values of more than 1 billion USD in the period, including coffee, rubber, rice, cashew and vegetables.
InfographicIndustrial production index up 8.3% in first 5 months of 2022
The industrial production index posted a year-on-year rise of 8.3 percent in the first five months of 2022. Manufacturing and processing expanded 9.2 percent and phone components, which are the major industrial products in the reviewed period, surged 21.6 percent against the same period last year.
InfographicVietnam enjoys trade surplus of 516 million USD
In the first five months of 2022, the total import and export turnover of goods reached 305.1 billion USD, posting a year-on-year rise of 15.6 percent. The country enjoyed a trade surplus of 516 million USD in the period.