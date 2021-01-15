Business CIEM issues two scenarios for economic growth for 2021 The Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) introduced two scenarios for Vietnam’s economic growth 2021 during a seminar held in Hanoi on January 15.

Business HCM City speeds up disbursement of public capital Ho Chi Minh City is taking drastic measures to promote disbursement of public funds, which plays an important role in economic development amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Firms warned over intellectual property Experts are again issuing a warning to local enterprises to pay attention to intellectual property (IP) rights when doing business overseas.

Business Vietnam exports 1.37 billion medical masks in 2020 Domestic firms shipped over 1.37 billion medical face masks of various types abroad throughout 2020, according to statistics compiled by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.